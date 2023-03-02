2 dead, 6 injured as bus turns turtle in Rajouri

Rajouri: Two persons died while six others were injured after a minibus turned turtle at Kewal Turn in Rajouri district on Thursday morning.

An official said that a minibus with eight passengers on board turned turtle near Kewal Turn in the district, resulting in injuries to the passengers.

Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said that eight injured were received at Community Health Center Kandi, but two of them succumbed to injuries.

He said of six injured two have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Deceased have been identified as Shakil Ahmed of Kewal and Badar Hussain of Kandi—(KNO)

