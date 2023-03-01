Would not be correct to prejudge outcome of G20 foreign ministers’ meeting: FS

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday refused to speculate on whether the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting would be able to come out with a joint communique in the backdrop of widening differences between the West and Russia on the Ukraine conflict. The two-day G20 foreign ministers meeting begins this evening and the main discussions will take place on Thursday.

“It would not be correct to prejudge the outcome of the meeting,” Kwatra said at a press conference.

Given the developing situation of Russia-Ukraine conflict, it is expected it will be a point of discussion at the meeting, he said.

