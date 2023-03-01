JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning for 2 Districts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning over higher reaches in two districts of Kashmir division.

The DMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 2600 metres above sea level in Kupwara district.

It similarly expressed apprehension of a ‘medium’ danger level avalanche above 2500 metres in Bandipora district.

People living in these areas have been in the meantime advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

