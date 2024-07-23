Kashmir Sizzles As Srinagar Records Higher Temp Than Jammu

Srinagar: Heatwave conditions persisted in Kashmir Valley on Monday with Srinagar recording a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, season’s 2nd highest so far, officials said
A MeT official here said that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.0 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, Kupwara and Kokernag saw maximum of 30.2, 35.6 and 33.5 degree Celsius respectively.
In Jammu, the mercury soared to 35.5 degree Celsius while Banihal recorded a maximum of 31.4 degree Celsius.
Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah recorded a high of 28.8, 32.2 and 32.6 degree Celsius respectively.
Also, the weatherman here predicted partly cloudy weather conditions till July 26, saying that brief spells of rain, thundershower was expected at isolated to scattered places of Kashmir and scattered to fairly widespread places of Jammu.
The MeT said intermittent spells of light to moderate rains are expected from July 27 and July 28. “There is a possibility of a spell of rain and a thunderstorm is expected at isolated to scattered places from July 29 to July 31.”
In its advisory, the MeT said that intense showers for a brief period with possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over few vulnerable places of Jammu are expected while hot and humid weather is likely to prevail till July 26
Srinagar: Heatwave conditions persisted in Kashmir Valley on Monday with Srinagar recording a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, season’s 2nd highest so far, officials said