10 shops gutted in midnight blaze at Boniyar market

Baramulla: At least 10 shops have been reduced to ashes in a devastating fire, that broke out during midnight in Boniyar market of Baramulla district in north Kashmir’s Uri, while locals demand for an fire and emergency unit. Blaze broke out around midnight, which prompted locals, police as well as army personnel to combat the flames. They were later on joined by the fire and emergency services. Until the fire was brought under control, it has reduced several shops into the ashes. The cause of the fire is being ascertained and is being investigated. Meanwhile, local police have taken cognizance of the incident. The residents have have called for the establishment of a dedicated fire and emergency unit in the area, with many believe that the presence of fire responders could have mitigated the damage caused by the blaze—
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post