DC Srinagar holds meeting on Shia-Sunni unity

Srinagar: In a significant move towards fostering unity and understanding, leaders and representatives from both Shia and Sunni sects including members of Waqf Board, came together today in a meeting convened by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, aimed at promoting solidarity, mutual respect, and cooperation. The meeting, held at DC office Srinagar, highlighted the shared values and commonalities between the two sects, emphasizing the importance of unity in addressing contemporary challenges. Unity is not just a necessity but a divine commandment. We must rise above and work together for the common good of community.

The meeting was attended by notable scholars, religious leaders, and community representatives who unanimously expressed their commitment to work towards Unity and to thwart any attempt of sectarian divisions.

The religious scholars and other stockholders expressed their opinion and unanimously stressed on maintaining unity and harmony among all Muslim sects for overall betterment of the community.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the religious scholars and imams (clerics) to play a constructive role in maintaining unity, brotherhood, besides respect for each other and among the various sects, as the way forward for the peace, progress, tranquility and for the harmonious future the whole Community.

We all must show the determination to continue the efforts in bridging divides and building a stronger and more cohesive community.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria and other senior Officers of District Administration were present in the meeting

