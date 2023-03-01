Intermittent Snow, Rain Forecast In J&K

MeT Says Surface Transportation Over Major Passes Likely To Be Affected

Srinagar: The weather department on Tuesday forecast intermittent light to moderate snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Intermittent light to moderate snowfall/rain (thunderstorm with rain in Jammu region) is expected at most places of J&K with main activity on February 28th (evening)- March 1st,” a meteorological department official here said, adding, “Dry weather is expected during 3rd to 7th March.”

He said that the weather system may affect surface transportation over major passes like Srinagar-Jammu highway, Sinthan Top, Sadna Top etc. during March 1-2nd.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.0°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.5°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.0°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 2.8°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.1°C against 15.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.8°C (above normal by 0.6°C), Batote 6.0°C (above normal by 2.5°C), Katra 12.2°C (2.7°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.4°C (3.6°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 6.4°C and 5.2°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that followed it have ended, Kashmir is under grip of 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which ends on March 1.

