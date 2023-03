Baramulla: A boy and a girl jumped in river Jhelum in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, however, the girl was rescued immediately, while search for boy was on.

An official said that the duo jumped in the river Jhelum this afternoon.

He said the girl was rescued immediately, while search to trace the boy was going on.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

