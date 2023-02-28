SOG elite wing of JKP: DGP

Asks Police To Compile Data Regarding Properties Of Militants & OGWs, Their Friends

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh (IPS) hailed Special Operation Group (SOG) of police across the Kashmir Zone as ‘elite’ and called for further enhancing its effectiveness in view of “new and upcoming challenges”.

To review the overall working of Special Operation Groups across the Kashmir, the DGP chaired a meeting of all DySsP Police Components at Police Control Room Kashmir which was also attended by ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar and SP Cargo Srinagar Iftikhar Talib while ADGP Coordination PHQ, Danesh Rana, IGP Headquarters PHQ B S Tuti, AIsG J S Johar, Gurinderpal Singh and Virinder Singh Manhas attended the meeting from Police Headquarters Jammu through Video Conferencing.

Addressing the meeting, DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police over the years has been doing commendable job on the anti-militancy front because of which the force has become a brand across the country which is further validated by the awards JKP has received over the years.

“In view of new and upcoming challenges, we need to further enhance the effectiveness of these units,” he said as per statement. For which, the statement said that the DGP directed the component heads to submit their suggestions and identify the areas which they feel could be further improved.

He said that JKP has been firmly tackling every situation and subversive acts with fortitude and emphasized on the need to continue working with similar dedication and commitment for providing a (militancy) free eco-system in J&K.

“DGP stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence besides the technical inputs and enjoined upon all the Units to intensify anti-(militancy) operations to flush out the remaining (militants) in Jammu and Kashmir besides exhorted upon to take stringent action against any person or organization supporting such activities,” the statement reads further.

DGP said that it is heartening to see the commitment and valour of the officers and personnel working in these units and appreciated their role in maintaining peace and order in J&K.

“Our mission is to consolidate the peace and normalcy and foil all the attempts, whether internal or external, to enable all round development across J&K.”

The top police officer directed the officers to evaluate their performances and take all necessary measures to further enhance the capabilities and capacity in view of new challenges.

DGP directed officers to set parameters of performance for every personnel working under their command and exhorted upon the need to provide training to all personnel being inducted in these units besides special refresher courses on a regular basis.

He stressed upon all officers to be friendly with the public in their endeavors and during the line of duty. He also directed them to visit villages, interact with local people and ensure that any problems being faced by them are either resolved or brought to the notice of the concerned.

DGP also stressed for timely digitization of all records pertaining to all militants, OGWs, Anti-national elements besides compilation of data regarding their properties, friends and others.

He directed to take full advantage of latest technology and gadgets which have been recently added to the armoury of J&K Police. He advised officers to also ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases in order to ensure conviction of accused and to effectively deal with the militant eco-system.

He directed that those Police personnel who are not following professional code of conduct or are involved in any activity that is detrimental to Police-Public relations should be identified and action against them should be initiated.

DGP said that Police Headquarters is continuously taking measures to cater any requirement of force to improve the efficiency on ground and in future would continue to provide all resources. During the meeting the DGP also reviewed the security scenario in the area of operation of all SOG units across the valley besides also took stock of their performance.

SP Cargo gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation regarding the achievements, working and strength of each SOG camps across the valley.

