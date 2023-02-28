Govt asks defaulting employees to file APRs by Mar 10

Srinagar: The Government on Monday offered “last and final opportunity” to its workforce who failed to submit Annual Property Returns and allowed defaulting employees to submit the same through online mode on PRS Portal from February 28 to March 10.

“Vide Circular No. 52-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 22.12.2022, followed by notification dated 25.01.2023, all the employees working under Jammu and Kashmir Government were advised to file their property returns for the year 2022 on the PRS portal, which was accessible from 1 of January, 2023 to 31 of January, 2023,” reads an order by the government.

However, the government said that many employees have failed to submit their property returns within the stipulated timeline and have thus made a default in the “mandatory process”.

“It has also been observed that various employees have registered themselves on the portal but not submitted their property returns, thus they too have caused a default in submission of their details,” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS reads, adding, “The failure/non-submission of the property returns by the Government employees invites a punitive action under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder.”

Further, the government said, the defaulting employees shall be guilty of committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and shall be punishable under the Act.

Moreover, it said, non-submission of the property returns will result in denial of the vigilance clearance of defaulting employees.

“The matter has been considered in the General Administration Department and it has been decided that a last and final opportunity may be granted to these defaulting employees, who have failed to submit their property returns within the stipulated timeline,” the government said, adding, “Thereafter, no more opportunity shall be granted and action as mentioned above shall be initiated against the defaulters.”

Accordingly, the submission of property returns by the defaulting employees shall be allowed through online mode on the Property Return System (PRS Portal) w.e.f. 28.02.2023 to 10.03.2023, it said.

“All those employees who had registered themselves on the Portal but not submitted their property returns shall submit the same, besides, the unregistered employees shall get themselves registered on the portal and subsequently submit their property returns, during the stipulated period,” it said, adding, “It is further enjoined upon all the Controlling Officers/Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOS) to ensure compliance with regard to filing of property returns by all the defaulting employees of their establishment. Further, Administrative Departments shall also assess the progress in this regard.”

