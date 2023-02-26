CBI arrests Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi: The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning, they said.

The officials of the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch grilled the minister on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

