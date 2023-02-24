Leopard captured alive in Baramulla’s Pattan

Baramulla: A leopard was captured alive in Chanderhama village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, officials said here.

An official said that the the leopard was captured after Wildlife Department received a call about its presence in an area.

He said the leopard was roaming in residential area posing threat to lives of people and their livestock.

“However, soon after getting the information it was captured without causing any damage or injury to anyone,” he said.

The official said it will be taken to a safe location and will be set free—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print