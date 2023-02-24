Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for repair and maintenance

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed to vehicular traffic for repair and maintenance work, officials said on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced the suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway on February 24, March 3 and 10 for repair and maintenance.

“The highway will remain closed for the day to carry out repairs at various places,” an official said.

The Union Territory administration has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake important repair and maintenance work in the wake of damage caused by landslides, mudslides and shooting stones.

Urging motorists to be cautious and maintain lane discipline, Deputy Commissioner (Ramban) Mussarat Islam said no traffic would be allowed on the highway on March 3 and 10 to allow the NHAI to carry out the repair work in a hassle-free manner.

The NHAI is also making efforts to open the critical T-5 tunnel at Panthyal, the officials said.

Islam also inspected the ongoing work on the tunnel, which bypasses the highway’s Panthyal stretch.

Emphasising on the tunnel’s significance for the safety of passengers, Islam asked the executing agency to work triple shifts to complete the project within the March 15 deadline.

The 800-metre tunnel will bypass the treacherous Panthyal stretch, which witnesses constant shooting stones, the officials said.

