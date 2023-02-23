No Traffic Tomorrow, Mar 3 & 10: Govt

Jammu: The government on Wednesday announced three days as “dry days” for repairing “critical” spots along Jammu-Srinagar highway and as such there will be no traffic on these three days on the thoroughfare.
“Dry Days announced by Government for Feb 24, Mar 03 & Mar 10 for repair & maintenance of critical spots on NH-44,” reads a tweet by Deputy Commissioner Ramban. “No traffic will be allowed on these 3 days,” he said.
Jammu: The government on Wednesday announced three days as “dry days” for repairing “critical” spots along Jammu-Srinagar highway and as such there will be no traffic on these three days on the thoroughfare.