Srinagar,: The Government of India on Wednesday transferred two IPS officers of 2018 batch of AGMUT cadre to Jammu & Kashmir.

The Union Home Ministry ordered transfer of Divya D and Deepika to Jammu & Kashmir.

While Divya D was posted in Delhi, Deepika was posted in Puducherry UT—(KNO)

