Man found dead with throat slit at home in Ganderbal village

Ganderbal: Body of a man with throat slit was found at the roof top of his house in Kullan Gund village of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police said here on Wednesday.

An official said that body of one Mohammad Shaban Najar (50) was found at the roof top of his house.

He said soon after the incident a police party rushed to the spot. “Body was later shifted to Kangan for postmortem,” he said.

The official said a case has been registered and further investigation has been started in this regard—(KNO)

