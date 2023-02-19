Mehraj-ul-Alam being celebrated religious fervor today

Srinagar: Hundreds of devotees are expected to throng shrines and Masjids across the Kashmir for special prayers on Mehraj-ul-Alam, the night when Prophet Mohammad (SAW) made the journey across the skies.
The biggest congregation is expected at Dargah Hazratbal here where thousands of devotees including men, women and children are likely attend to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) after five-time prayers. Hundreds of people also participated in night-long prayers.
Local administration has made special arrangements including for management of traffic to ensure smooth movement. Similar congregational prayers are expected in many other shrines in the valley include Jinab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Shahri Kailshpora, Aasar-i-Sharief Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Mualla, Dastegeer Sahib Khanyar, Kohimaran, Ziyarat Syed Saib Sonwar and Ziyarat Makdoom Sahib.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings on the eve of Shab-i-Meraj.
In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Shab-i-Meraj, I convey my greetings to the people. The pious night provides an opportunity to the people to pray and seek forgiveness & blessings from the Almighty God. I pray for the well-being, happiness and prosperity of all.”