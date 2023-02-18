Herath Being Celebrated With Religious Fervour

Sinha, Farooq, Others Greet People

Srinagar: Maha Shivratri, locally known as ‘Herath’, is being celebrated with religious fervour in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Kashmiri Pandits would pay obeisance at temples and offer puja on the occasion. The biggest gathering is expected at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The special prayers would be also held at Ganpatyar and Hanuman Temple at Amira Kadal in Srinagar.

“The festival holds an important place among the Pandits, who celebrate it to mark the wedding of Lord Shiva with Parvati by cooking traditional Kashmiri food, especially fish,” said a Kashmiri Pandit.

“The occasion is celebrated throughout J&K and has a special significance for Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.

Maha Shivaratri, locally known as Herath, calls for a night devoted to worship of Lord Shiva.

On this festival, the Pandits distribute walnuts as a mark of respect to the Hindu deities. The temples are decorated days with different colours and flowers.

An official said that Fishers Department has made available fish at different stalls in Kashmir, including in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Mahashivratri.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I convey warm greetings and good wishes to all. The festival, which is celebrated as ‘Herath’ by Kashmiri Pandit community is harbinger of peace, prosperity and happiness,” he said, adding, “May Lord Shiva guide us on to the path of justice, truth and wisdom and strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind.”

National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday extended warm greetings and best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri observed celebrated as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiri Pandit brethren on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri (Hearath).

In his greetings, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this day is an auspicious occasion to rededicate ourselves to live a virtuous life. He added that this is the festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti which is celebrated across India to worship Lord Shiva and marks remembrance of “overcoming darkness and ignorance”.

The Advisor also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh greeted the people of the J&K, serving & retired Police & Security Forces personnel on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He has wished to all a blissful festival.

In his message, DGP J&K has expressed hope that the festival will bring joy and happiness among the people of the J&K and further strengthen brotherhood & communal harmony among different communities and sections of the society.

