2 Devotees Killed, 19 Injured As Bus Carrying Them Plunges into Gorge in Reasi

Srinagar: At least two devotees were killed and nineteen others injured after a bus carrying them met with an accident in Reasi district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

They said that a Canter bus, on way from Bindi to Shiv Khodi, plunged into a deep gorge at Taryath.

In the incident, they said, two persons, a 14-yr-old boy and a 19-year-old girl, were killed on the spot while nineteen others suffered injuries. “Among the injured, thirteen were referred to GMC Jammu after initial treatment at a local hospital”, they said.

“The injured persons, as per hospital authorities, are said to be responding well to the treatment”, the official further said. (GNS)

