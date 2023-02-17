Infiltrator killed along LoC in Kupwara: Police

Army Says 2 Others Fled Back, One In Injured Condition

Srinagar: An infiltrator was killed as police and army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

“During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by #Kupwara police, joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one #infiltrator,” police said in a tweet. It said search operation was going on in the area.

“Alert troops deployed in an Anti-infiltration grid detected move of three (militants) across own side of the Line of Control, while they were approaching the LoC Fence,” army said in a statement. “On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the (militants) and the alert troops, resulting in successfull elimination of one (militant), while grievously injuring the other,” army said, adding, “The injured (militant) managed to flee (back) alongwith the third (militant), taking advantage of darkness.”

A thorough Joint Search Operation was launched alongwith with JKP in the morning, resulting in recovery of one dead militant, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantity of war like stores.

“Continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate (militancy) in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of Cease fire understanding.”

