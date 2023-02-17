Govt orders premature retirement of two officers

Jammu: In its endeavor to make the Administration more efficient and transparent, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered premature retirement of 02 officers, one each belonging to Prison Department and Transport Department respectively.

These officers conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.

The exercise was conducted as part of regular process of scrutiny of records of employees, who cross age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.

Out of these retirees, the officer belonging to Prison Department was found involved in alleged “wrongdoings” while performing his duties during his services career and had remained ineffective in discharging the assigned duties besides, had doubtful integrity. The other officer belonging to Transport Department was found involved in a serious criminal case for acquiring disproportionate assets and had doubtful integrity with inefficient performance during his service career.

According to the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found unsatisfactory and their continuation in the government service was found against the public interest.

During the recent past, as part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption, various employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, after rigorously following departmental proceedings against them. Many cases are under scrutiny with the Empowered Committees constituted for consideration of cases under Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs. Further, many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, the government has also initiated several measures for human resource development of its employees in Jammu and Kashmir which includes timely promotion of eligible employees leading to smooth career progression, fast tracking the recruitment process through recruiting agencies and abolishing of interviews for most of the non-gazetted vacancies referred to the Services Selection Board. The Government is also contemplating institutionalization of referral of vacancies to recruiting agencies so that recruitments start in month of April every year in accordance with defined calender.

