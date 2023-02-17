CASO After ‘gunshot-like sound’ in Qamarwari: Police

By on No Comment

CASO After ‘gunshot-like sound’ in Qamarwari: Police

Srinagar: Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Qamarwari area of the city after a “gunshot-like sound” was heard, police said on Thursday.
The sound caused panic in the area with passersby scurrying for safety.
“Some gunshot-like sound was heard in Qamarwari area. Police team is in the locality to ascertain facts, there is no damage or injury whatsoever. Cordon and Search Operations launched in the area,” the Srinagar Police said in a tweet.
Eyewitnesses said a police team arrived after the incident and were examining the area for any clues of a possible act of sabotage.

 

CASO After ‘gunshot-like sound’ in Qamarwari: Police added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.