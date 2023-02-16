03 Self Styled Leaders Arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on thursday claimed to have arrested three self styled leaders, who were threatening media persons and gave anti national statement in Srinagar district.

Informing via its official twitter handle, the Srinagar police wrote, “3 Miscreants namely Suhail Khan, Nadeem Shafi Rather & Umar Majeed Wani arrested. They were self styled leaders and had threatened & intimidated media persons, gave anti-national byte yesterday in a press conference. FIR no 05/2023 in relevant sections registered in Kothibagh PS”.(GNS)

