Will Never Forget Their Sacrifice: Modi, Sinha

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF soldiers killed at Pulwama in 2019.
“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India,” Modi tweeted.
“Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack in 2019,” Sinha said in a tweet.
Their valour and sacrifice for the motherland will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire generations to come, he said.
Paying rich tributes, Singh said the nation is indebted to the our brave heart martyrs who served the nation and its citizens till their last breath while making supreme sacrifice of their lives.
Forty soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy here.