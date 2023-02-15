Now ECI Has To Take Call On J&K Polls: Amit Shah

Says Statehood Will Be Restored After Elections

Karnal (Hr)/New Delhi: Saying that Election Commission of India has to take call on elections in J&K, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said there is a big drop in militant incidents in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and a record number of tourists are visiting the Union Territory.

Presenting the President’s Colour to the Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional service, Shah also said the BJP government at the Centre has successfully tackled internal security challenges – militancy activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North East and Left Wing Extremism — in the last eight years.

“Today I can say with satisfaction that after the abrogation of Article 370, there is a big reduction in (militant) incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. And record number of tourists visit Jammu and Kashmir. It is a matter of satisfaction,” he said.

Meanwhile in an interview Amit Shah said that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will come up after assembly polls and that a call on the timing of elections will be taken by the Election Commission.

“I had clearly stated that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after elections. Process of preparation of voters’ list is nearing completion in the UT. Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections,” he said.

Asked about his earlier statement mentioning the emergence of new leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that new leadership will emerge from local bodies where polls had been held earlier.

“The panchs and sarpanchs who have been elected, new leadership will emerge from them…Since the time terrorism started in Jammu & Kashmir, the terrorism-related figures are at its lowest today. Crores of tourists and yatris are visiting Jammu and Kashmir now. This is a huge change,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also said the Narendra Modi government will bring changes in the Criminal Procedure Code, the Indian Penal Code and the Evidence Act to make forensic investigation compulsory for crimes which attract punishment of six years or more.

Shah presented the President’s Colour on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony organised at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal.

The President’s Colour is a special flag given to a military, paramilitary or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services to the nation.

A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Home department is tackling several internal security challenges effectively. Jammu and Kashmir, the North East and Left Wing Extremism, the pain of which the country suffered for many decades,” Shah said in his address.

The Union minister said the Modi government achieved a big success in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The same way in the North East, more than 8,000 armed youths who were part of several insurgency groups surrendered and they were brought to the mainstream, he said.

Shah said there is peace in the whole North East and a new atmosphere of development and confidence has developed there.

On the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah said the number of districts which used to report such incidents dropped from 96 to 46 in 2021.

There is a reduction of 70 per cent in all sorts of violence under the LWE, he said.

“It shows that the country will completely overcome the problem of Left Wing Extremism in very less time,” Shah added.

He said that under the drug-free campaign of the Modi government, the Home department is taking it forward in coordination with the state governments.

“We have taken steps to end the menace of narcotics”, he asserted, adding that the recovery in this regard had been huge.

“We are bringing changes in the CrPC, the IPC and the Evidence Act in which the offences entailing six years or more of punishment, forensic science (experts) visit will be made compulsory,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the step will bring down the crime rate in a big way.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shah also took the salute of the parade held at Madhuban.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print