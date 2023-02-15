2 Civilians, Firefighter Injured As Gas Cylinder Blast Triggers Blaze in Wanihama Anantnag

Srinagar: At least two civilians and a firefighter were injured while dousing off blaze, triggered by a gas cylinder blast, in Wanihama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that a gas cylinder exploded with a bang, resulting in fire in the house of one Mohammad Ishaq Parry, son of Ghulam Mohidin Parray at Watrigam Wanihama.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the spread of fire and in the course of time two civilians identified as Tawseef Ahmad and Waseem Ahmad Itoo and a firefighter received injuries at the incident spot.

The injured trio was taken to a nearby hospital, where all of them are said to be stable.

An F&ES official confirming the injury of the fireman, identified him as Manzoor Ahmad, working as MD in the department. (GNS)

