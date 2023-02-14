Night Temp Plummets In J&K, Minus 10°C In Pahalgam

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures recorded a plunge in Kashmir Valley with Srinagar recording minus 4.0°C on Monday.

A meteorological department official said that there was a drop of 3.4°C against the previous night’s minus 0.6°C in Srinagar. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 10.0°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 5.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 11.0°C against minus 13.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 5.7°C against minus 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 3.6°C against 5.8°C on the previous night. It was 6.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C (below normal by 2.2°C), Batote minus 1.7°C (below normal by 0.9°C), Katra 5.6°C (2.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 2.2°C (2.4°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 16.8°C and minus 19.8°C respectively, the official said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected this week.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1

JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning For 4 Districts

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) Monday issued avalanche warning for four districts of Kashmir division in upcoming 24 hours.

The JKDMA issued a ‘Low Level’ warning above 2400 to 2800 metres over Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

People living in the specified areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further directions.

