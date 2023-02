Srinagar: A man lost both of his limbs after ‘attempting suicide’ on coming on tracks of a moving train in Sadura area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

They said that a man ‘jumped in front’ of a moving train, on way from Banihal to Baramulla, near Sadura, resulting in him losing both his limbs.

The official identified the person as Mohammad Ashraf Itoo a resident of Gopal Pora Mattan.

The police has taken cognizance of the incident for necessary investigations. (GNS)

