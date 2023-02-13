Amid Stir For Safeguards, Brigadier BD Mishra Posted Ladakh’s New LG

Srinagar: The Government of India shifted Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur and announced his successor in Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra on Sunday.

A former brigadier of the Indian Army and ex-Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos, BD Mishra has been the governor of Arunachal Pradesh. The Development comes after President Draupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur as well as Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The move comes amid agitation by civil society groups in Ladakh- the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) that have been demanding several constitutional safeguards for the newly created Union Territory such as inclusion under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution that provides protection to tribal dominated areas. The two powerful bodies have announced a protest in Delhi on February 15. Mathur, a 1977-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was appointed as Ladakh’s first L-G in 2019 after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370 of the Constitution was blunted and the former State was divided into two Union Territories— J&K and Ladakh, the latter without a legislative assembly.

Additionally, several BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, were among 12 new faces appointed as governors by the President. Justice Nazeer, who retired on January 4 and was part of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi judgment, has been appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the President appointed Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur, La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland, Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar, Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

