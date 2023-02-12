Congestion at airport after flight delays

Srinagar: After morning hiccups due to snowfall and reduced visibility, flight operations to and fro resumed at Srinagar International airport. While there were no cancellations, the morning delays caused some congestion in the afternoon, officials said.
“Our peak hour passenger capacity is 950. That is 450 arriving and 500 departing passengers,” Director airport Srinagar Kuldeep Singh Rishi said in a tweet, adding, “A slight weather disruption with a few delays results in bunching of several flights and consequent congestion.”
Earlier, he said, visibility at the airport increased from 500M to 1000 M, allowing resumption of the air traffic at the airport.
The operations resumes with the arrival of Vistara (UK643) and SpiceJet (SEJ8963) at the airport, he added.
In the morning, the authorities had to divert a few flights due to reduced visibility amid light snowfall this morning.
