More Snowfall, Rain Forecast Today

Srinagar: The MeT office here on Friday forecast widespread light to moderate rain, snow and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said parts of Kashmir Valley including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains.

He said Srinagar received 0.8mm of rain during the 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Qazigund 27.6mm, Kokernag 22.2mm while Pahalgam had 7.4cms of snow, Kupwara 32cm( over 1-ft) and Gulmarg 33 cms(over 1.1-ft). Rains also lashed Jammu region with Jammu city receiving 1.1mm, Banihal 49.1mm, Batote 27.3mm, Katra 3.1mm, Bhaderwah 31.4mm during the time, he said.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 0.7°C against 0.4°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 0.5°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 0.5°C against 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.8°C against 9.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C (above normal by 0.8°C), Batote 2.2°C (below normal by 0.4°C), Katra 10.6°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.1°C (1.9°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 8.0°C and minus 9.2°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print