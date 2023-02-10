Scooty-rider killed in accident

Srinagar: A scooty-rider was killed in an accident involving Power Development Department truck in Chanapora locality of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
Reports said that a youth riding a scooty, bearing number JK01AP 0109, was run over by a Power Development Department (PDD) at Chanapora Bypass near Aakash Institute, resulting in his on spot death.
The deceased has been identified as Javed Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir of Gojwara Srinagar.
Confirming the death, a police official said that a team collected relevant details from the spot immediately after the accident. “Once we know the things in detail, we will share accordingly”, the official said.