Dhangri attack- Attackers hiding in Rajouri hills: Police

Rajouri/Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that militants involved in the Dhangri village attack are hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri district and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone providing information about them.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday night, police also warned of stern action against those facilitating the militants in any way.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured as militants attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. While five people, including two brothers, were killed after the militants opened fire at some houses, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

On Sunday, Dhangri residents expressed concern over the “failure” of security agencies in tracing the militants behind the attacks in the village. They threatened to go on a hunger strike if the security agencies are unable to eliminate the militants within the next 15 days.

“The militants who engineered the attack in Dhangri village… are still hiding in the hills of Rajouri. They can engineer an incident again,” police said.

“There are a few people who are facilitating the movement and survival of these militants besides providing them information on the movement of police and (security) forces,” they said.

A close vigil is being kept on these “militant facilitators” and stern legal action will be taken against them very soon, they added.

“Rs 10 lakh and other rewards will be given to anyone who will share information about the militants. The name of the informer will be kept secret,” police said.

Appealing to people to remain alert, they said, “Peace is a prerequisite for development and people should cooperate with police in maintaining peace in all possible ways.”

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the Dhangri attack. Police and security forces are conducting massive operations in Rajouri to track the attackers.

Over 120 operations have been conducted in the last five weeks, according to officials.

