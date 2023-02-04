JeM module busted in Kulgam, 6 arrested: Police

Srinagar: police and army on Friday claimed to have busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kulgam district by arresting six overground workers and recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.
Acting on specific information on subversive activities in the Mirhama and Damhal Hanji Pora areas, a joint team of police and the army arrested six militant associates, they said.
A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including eight magazines and 446 rounds of M4 rifles, a pistol, a pistol magazine and 18 pistol rounds, were recovered on the basis of the disclosures by the accused.
Other recoveries include a hand grenade, four UBGL shells, 30 AK rounds, one magazine each of INSAS and AK rifles, two mortar shells, four walkie-talkie sets and a wireless set, the officials added.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the militant associates were in touch with handlers across the border via various social media platforms, a police spokesperson said.
“The arrested accused were hell bent on vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in Kulgam district by carrying grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI (Panchayati Raj Institution) members, minority communities etc,” the spokesperson added.
They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Padder alias Jeela son of Ghulam Ahmad Padder, Ubaid Ahmad Itoo son of Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo, Aabid Mushtaq aliasRaju son of Mushtaq Ahmad Naik, residents of Mirhama, Danish Ahmad Dar son of Azad Ahmad Dar resident of D.H Pora, Nawaz Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Abdullah Ganie resident of Dangerpora and Kifayat Ahmad Lone aliasRinku son of Mohd Maqbool Lone resident of Mohammadpora. (PTI)
