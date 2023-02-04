Fresh avalanche in Gulmarg, no reports of any loss so far: Police

Srinagar: Couple of days after two polish skiers were killed and 21 people including 19 foreigners were rescued, a fresh avalanche occurred in Affarwat Gulmarg on Saturday morning. So far, police said, there are no reports of any loss.

“Area has already been notified as a Red Zone and is restricted for any movement,” a police spokesperson said in a tweet. “Tourists are once again advised not to venture and cooperate with Police,” he added. Sources said that details are being collected if there was any person at the spot when the avalanche struck the area. Initial details, they said, suggest that there was no one at the spot when the incident happened.

On February 1, a massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of the famous ski resort, leading to the death of two Polish skiers and trapping 21 other people including 19 foreigners and two local guides who were rescued from the slopes that had been declared a “no go zone”. (GNS)

