Air Traffic, Train Services Resume

Srinagar: Air connectivity to and from the Valley was restored on Tuesday morning after the weather improved. Flight operations resumed as the weather stayed dry and the visibility improved, they said.
Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that the visibility was good and the surface was cleared of snow for smooth arrival and departure of the flights.
Meanwhile the train services from Banihal to Baramulla and vice versa resumed this morning after a day-long suspension on Monday last due to snowfall.
Srinagar: Air connectivity to and from the Valley was restored on Tuesday morning after the weather improved. Flight operations resumed as the weather stayed dry and the visibility improved, they said.