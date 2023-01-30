SED to scrutinise all 2009 appointments made in Srinagar

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has started verification of all the appointments made in 2009 and other years to ascertain the genuineness of the appointments made in the department.

The move comes days after a teacher from Budgam district was terminated from services as he had managed his entry in the department on fake and forged appointment order.

In wake of this, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has asked all Chief Education Officer (CEO) to scrutinize the appointment orders of 2009 produced by the appointees.

Meanwhile, chief education officer Srinagar has asked all DDOs to verify the genuineness of all 2009 and other appointees.

“As directed by the Director School Education, Kashmir all the DDOs are hereby directed to verify the genuineness of all 2009 and other appointees by reference to original orders issued by Directorate of School Education and selection list of JKSSB,” reads the order, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer.

The order states the documents should reach to the office of CEO Srinagar by or before February 4 of 2023 duly supported by relevant documents confidentially—(KNO)

