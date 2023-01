Kathua: A girl student was killed and many others injured after being hit by a speeding car on Jammu-Pathankot highway near Barwal area of Kathua district on Monday.

An official said that a speeding car hit a group of students at Balwal area today.

“A girl died on the spot, while ten others suffered injuries”, he said, adding the driver of the car was arrested—(KNO)

