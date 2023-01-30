Militant hideout busted, destroyed, 4 militants associates held in Awantipora

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it busted a militant hideout and also arrested four militant associates in Hafoo Nageenpora village of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Kashmir zone police in a Tweet, said militant hideout was busted and destroyed in Hafoo Nageenpora forest area.

Police said four militant associates of LeT outfit were also arrested.

“Police along with security forces busted & destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of #Awantipora. 04 terrorist associates linked with terror outfit LeT arrested. Incriminating materials & other items recovered. Case registered, investigation in progress,” police tweeted—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print