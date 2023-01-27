Teenager Fired From 12 Bore Rifle in Kupwara, Attempt To Murder Case Filed

Kupwara: A teenager was injured after hit on the face by a shot fired from a 12 bore rifle by an unknown person at Payerpora Hyhama area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

A police officer said that information was received that one unknown person has “utilized” 12 Bore illegally at Payerpora Hyhama, resulting in minor injuries on face of a teenager identified as Sahir Ahmad Khan son of Niyaz Ahmad Khan of Payerpora Hyhama.

The Injured was shifted to SDH Kupwara wherefrom he was referred to GMC Baramulla. In this regard, he said, a case (FIR No 12/2023) under section 307 IPC (attempt to murder) and 3/27 Arm Act (use of prohibited arms or ammunition) stands registered investigation taken up. (GNS)

