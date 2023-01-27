J&K Govt Creates 1569 Posts For Transfer To Ladakh

Srinagar: The J&K government on Friday ordered creation of 486 posts, 104 Gazetted and 382 Non-Gazetted) for transfer to Ladakh. Besides, it ordered creation of 1083 posts of Teacher (Grade-II/III), in applicable Pay Levels as per the relevant Recruitment Rules for transfer to Ladakh, with immediate effect. Cumulatively 1569 posts have been created by the government.

The order by the government is in with the apportionment of Assets, Liabilities and Posts of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir between the Union Territory of J&K and UT of Ladakh.

“S.O 339 dated 30.10.2020, provides for detailed listing of additional 325 Gazetted and 3000 Non-Gazetted posts from overall strength of the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir to the Union territory of Ladakh,” reads a government order issued here.

Vide Government order (No. 102-Edu of 2021) dated 22 April 2021, the government noted that the School Education Department transferred 1284 Non-Gazetted posts including 1083 supernumerary posts of Teacher Grade II & III, to Ladakh.

“After considering list of posts provided by Union territory of Ladakh vide communication No. UTL/GAD/22/2020(l) dated 14.12.2020, 1756 additional posts (221 Gazetted and 1535 Non-Gazetted) were transferred to Union Territory of Ladakh on 15.11.2022,” it said, adding, “The General Administration Department, Union Territory of Ladakh vide communication No. A/23/2021-GAD-SEC dated 04.02.2022 shared revised list of additional 104 Gazetted and 382 Non-Gazetted posts for detailed listing and also requested to transfer regular 1083 Teacher Grade II/III posts instead of supernumerary posts.”

The GAD Ladakh order also intimated that if the posts are not available in a particular department, the posts from other departments with similar nomenclature and pay levels be considered and if no such posts are available, then posts of similar pay levels may be apportioned to Union Territory of Ladakh.

“In the High-level meeting held under the Chairmanship of Union Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India held on 16.11.2022, it was decided that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir shall get the remaining posts created including the 1083 supernumerary posts of Teacher Grade-II and III and list the same for transfer to Union Territory of Ladakh,” the order by the government, a copy of which lies with GNS said, adding, “the Finance Department vide U.O. No. FD-Code/99/2021-03-Part(l)-1793 dated 20.12.2022 conveyed concurrence to the creation of 486 posts (104 Gazetted and 382 Non Gazetted) for transfer/ listing in favour of the Union Territory of Ladakh in terms of S.O. 339 dated 30.10.2020.”

The Administrative Council vide its decision (No. 1/1/2023) dated 22 January this year approved creation of 486 posts (104 Gazetted and 382 Non Gazetted) and 1083 substantive posts of Teachers for transfer to the Ladakh in terms of S.O. 339 dated 30.10.2020, the order said.

“Now therefore, sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 486 posts (104 Gazetted and 382 Non Gazetted) in the Pay Levels indicated below for transfer to the Union Territory of Ladakh,” it said, adding, “Further, sanction is also accorded to creation of 1083 posts of Teacher Grade-II/III in applicable Pay Levels as per the relevant Recruitment Rules for transfer to Union Territory of Ladakh, with immediate effect.” (GNS)

