Commercial structure of former minister demolished in Shopian

Srinagar: A commercial structure belonging to a former minister was demolished in Shopian town on Friday during the ongoing eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official said that the commercial structure belonging to Ghulam Hassan Khan, a former Social Welfare Minister was demolished at Main Chowk Shopian.
He said was demolished as part of the anti-encroachment drive to reclaim Kahcharai and State land from encroachers.
The official said no one is above law and such demolition drives will continue in the district—(KNO)