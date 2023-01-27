Commercial structure of former minister demolished in Shopian

Srinagar: A commercial structure belonging to a former minister was demolished in Shopian town on Friday during the ongoing eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that the commercial structure belonging to Ghulam Hassan Khan, a former Social Welfare Minister was demolished at Main Chowk Shopian.

He said was demolished as part of the anti-encroachment drive to reclaim Kahcharai and State land from encroachers.

The official said no one is above law and such demolition drives will continue in the district—(KNO)

