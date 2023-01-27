Secretary releases 6th edition of 108 free ambulance services magazine; 1,83,380 patients availed service since March’2020

Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today launched 6th edition of 108 free ambulance services magazine at Civil Secretariat here.

Project Head, 108 Emergency Medical Services J&K, Mushtaq Ahmed and senior officers of H&ME department were present on the occasion.

Secretary lauded the Emergency Ambulance Service 108 for playing a crucial role in patient care especially during trauma and emergencies by narrowing the gap between the patients and the health institutions. He informed that around 1,83,380 patients have been served in Jammu and Kashmir since the launch of this service.

“Launched on 24 March 2020 in J&K, the emergency ambulance Service 108 comprises of a fleet of 203 ambulances including 139 equipped with advanced life support system having oxygen support, ventilator, automatic external defibrillator, fully trained para medical staff for better patient care”, Secretary informed. He further apprised that at present, the service is being operated upon by BVG India Limited on outsourcing basis through National Health Mission, J&K. The magazine shall make the general public aware of these services besides building up confidence among masses in public health delivery, he added.

Secretary appealed the people to call on 108 toll free number to avail 108 Emergency Ambulance Service which is fully equipped with lifesaving support system.

Pertinently, the critical care ambulances with manpower trained in emergency and trauma care is successfully catering to the needs of patients and many success stories have been created during short span of time, since its launch. So far, 711 deliveries have been successfully conducted by 108 Emergency Medical Technicians at scene and inside the ambulance. Further, 12092 Covid-19 positive patients have availed 108 ambulance services during the pandemic, so far.

