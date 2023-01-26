Air Traffic Affected, 14 Flights Cancelled

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall in most places of Kashmir brought down visibility to 500 metres, affecting air traffic to and from the Valley on Wednesday. Officials said that 14 flights were cancelled due to bad weather in the morning.
“68 flights were scheduled to operate today. We could operate only 54,” officials said, adding, “14 flights were cancelled due to bad weather in the morning.”
Light to moderate snowfall was recorded at most places of Kashmir while the higher reaches witnessed heavy snowfall.
Although snow accumulation was not much at the airport, low visibility—which was down to 500 metres—affected flight operations, the officials said.
The flight operations started after the visibility improved, they added.
