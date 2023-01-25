R-Day: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar Gets President’s Police Medal For ‘Distinguished Services’

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar (IPS) has been awarded President’s Police Medal for “distinguished services” on January 26.

The president’s police medal for distinguished services is the highest service medal for police and CAPFs. It is awarded for long and distinguished service to individuals who have served at least 25 years in the State/Central police or in security organizations.

An IPS officer of 1997 batch, Kumar earlier served in different capacities on the various posts in Kashmir region. He has also served in CRPF on central deputation as DIGP New Delhi Range, IGP and IGP Chhattisgarh.

Recently, the Election Commission of India has awarded him the prestigious National Award for his role as chief force coordinator of CAPFs in providing safe environment for conducting assembly elections of nine states in 2018.

Kumar is also recipient of several Gallantry Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, National Award by the ECI and Commendation Cards/Discs by the COAS, GoC-in-C (Northern Command), DG CRPF and DGP J&K.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print