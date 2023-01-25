Rains, Snow in J&K; Gulmarg receives 8 inches of fresh snowfall

Srinagar: Most parts of Kashmir and Bhaderwah received snowfall with Gulmarg receiving over 8 inches in the last 24 hours, officials said.

While it was snowing or raining in Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature recorded an increase but stayed below the freezing point at most places of Valley, they said.

A meteorological department official said that in the 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 1 cm of snow, Qazigund 11cm, Pahalgam 16.2cm, Kupwara zero, Kokernag 14.5cm, Gulmarg 21cm and Bhaderwah 7cm, while Kupwara had 12.7mm of rain, Jammu 3.3mm, Banihal 25.5cm, Batote 39.8mm, Katra 21.2mm, and Kathua 15.8mm.

He said intermittent light rain/snow was likely to continue at many places and reduce thereafter gradually by late afternoon.

Regarding temperature, the official said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.0°C against last night’s minus 2.3°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, is above normal by 2.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 8.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.9°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 0.6°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.1°C against 8.5°C on the previous night. It was 3.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.3°C (above normal by 0.5°C), Batote 1.9°C (above normal by 1.9°C), Katra 8.2°C (2.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 0.0°C (1.3°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 11.5°C and minus 9.5°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.(GNS)

