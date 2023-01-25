Highway Remains Closed, Unlikely To Reopen Tomorrow

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, remained closed for better part of the day on Wednesday and it is unlikely to open tomorrow as well, officials said.

“The highway remained blocked for 12 hours 23 minutes due to shooting stones and mudslides at Mehar and Panthyal,” a traffic department official here said, adding, “ The highway is blocked due to shooting stones and mudslides between Chanderkot and Banihal. No fresh vehicular movement shall be allowed on Thursday from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on the thoroughfare till clearance of the road.”

He said amid MeT department’s prediction heavy rainfall, snowfall for next few days, there are chances of blockade of the highway. “People are advised not to travel on highway without confirmation from TCUs .”

Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as Srinagar-Leh highway have been already closed for this winter.

The Mughal road has been closed for vehicular movement vide District Magistrate Shopian’s order from January 5 in view of snow accumulation.

Also, the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for vehicular movement vide Divisional Commissioner Ladakh UT’s order (no. 75) on January 6 in view of snow accumulation. (GNS)

