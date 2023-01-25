DGP Calls For ‘Looking At All Angles’ On Dhangri incidents

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday sought the progress of investigation regarding the Dhangri Rajouri incidents and directed for “looking at all the angles”.

Reviewing the overall security in the district, stressed the need to utilise modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movements of suspects to prevent “anti-peace” incidents.

Among others, the Rajouri district has been witnessing two incidents at Dhangri village in which seven minority community persons were killed and 14 others injured in January this year.

According to a statement, the DGP directed officials to intensify the operations to track down those involved in the incidents.

“Addressing the meeting, the DGP sought the progress of investigation regarding the Dhangri incident and directed for looking at all the angles and work out involvement of all the anti National elements and (militants) involved in this heinous crime,” the statement said.

Singh visited Rajouri where he chaired the meeting comprising officials of the Army, Police and CRPF and reviewed the security scenario in the border district, it said.

There is need for utilizing modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movements of suspects on borders and as also in the hinterland to prevent anti-peace incidents, DGP said during the meeting.

He also directed officials to take stringent action against each and every individual who provided support to militants in executing the “cowardly attack”, it said.

The DGP asked officials to further strengthen the security grid by conducting checks and joint patrolling besides ensuring the area domination, the statement said.

He also asked officials to keep a strict vigil on cross border narco trade, saying elements from are using it for militant financing besides targeting youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP directed for strict action against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities and narco-trade.

Singh stressed on the need for enhanced coordination among various forces — army, police and the CAPFs — which he said has been the cause of success on the anti-terror front, according to the statement.

The DGP said during the recent past, forces have had tremendous success on the anti-militancy front and stressed for further strengthening the synergy between the police and security forces.

“We have to continue our commitment towards the mission peace to consolidate the growing peace in J&K”, he added.

He directed the police personnel to be friendly towards the general public which he said would help in good policing.

Giving thrust on grievance redressal, the DGP directed officials to ensure fast and efficient disposal of public grievances and added that ‘Thana Diwas’ is an effective imitative in this direction.

The officers present in the meeting briefed the DGP about the security scenario of the district. He was also apprised about the progress in the Dhangri militant incident and various anti-militancy measures.

