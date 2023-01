5 teens prevented from joining militancy: Police

Srinagar: Security forces have busted a militant recruitment module in the Baramulla district being run by Pakistani handlers through social media, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

“Five youths, including two juveniles, were rescued from terror folds, counselled and handed over to their parents in the Pattan area of Baramulla district,” Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Nagpure told reporters in Pattan, 30 kilometres from here.

He said the police and army unearthed the module in which Pakistani handlers through social media were trying to lure youths into joining terrorist ranks and act against the government of India.

“As per information received from reliable sources, it was learnt that some youngsters are being enticed by (militant) handlers from Pakistan to join (militant) organisations.”

The security forces first traced these youths and they were subjected to sustained questioning with the help of their parents, they said. “On their disclosure, it was learnt that these youths were in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan through social media to get recruited in (militant) outfits,” the official said.

He said the militant handlers were trying to “radicalize” them.

“These boys, all in their teenage, have now been handed over to parents after their proper counselling,” he added.

Nagpure said while security forces are firm in their resolve to defeat nefarious designs of the enemy, parents should also keep a vigil on the activities of their children and cooperate with police.

