Highway Damaged, 1-Way Traffic Restored

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar Highway, which had been shut in the wake of damage to the thoroughfare at the Dewal Bridge in Udhampur, reopened on Sunday for stranded vehicles, after clearance work.
Earlier on Sunday, the Highway was closed due to a landslide at the Dewal Bridge in Samroli, Udhampur.
The rescue team reached the spot and started the restoration and reopening work.
“The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained block for 15 mins due to shooting stones at Mehad, Ramban, blocked for 50 mins due to landslide at Ramsoo and blocked for 01 hour 06 mins at Dawal bridge, Udhampur, making the total blockage of 02 hour 11 mins,” a traffic department official , adding, “MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall for next few days, there are chances of blockade of NH-44. People are advised not to travel on Jammu Srinagar NHW with out confirmation from TCUs.”
Meanwhile, Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as Srinagar-Leh highway have been already closed for this winter.
The Mughal road has been closed for vehicular movement vide District Magistrate Shopian’s order from January 5 in view of snow accumulation.
Also, the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for vehicular movement vide Divisional Commissioner Ladakh UT’s order (no. 75) on January 6 in view of snow accumulation.